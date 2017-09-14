This is how much more the iPhone X costs around the world

Apple this week introduced the world to the iPhone X, the company’s long-awaited OLED smartphone. As Apple’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone X, as you might expect, is jam-packed with incredibly advanced technology, from the suite of advanced cameras on the front all the way down to the A11 Bionic chip on the inside. Of course, it goes without saying that the most alluring aspect of the iPhone X is the display itself. Boasting a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, the iPhone X’s OLED display features a resolution of 2436 x 1125 which gives it an astounding ppi of 458.

The iPhone X is the most advanced and ambitious smartphone to ever come out of Cupertino, and Apple has priced it accordingly. The entry-level iPhone X, with 64GB of storage, will set you back a cool $999. If you want to bump up your storage game to 256GB, the iPhone X will cost you $1,149. Those prices, though, are for U.S. consumers only. Alas, if you’re living abroad and are angling to pick up Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone, you may have to end up paying a little bit more due to a variety of factors.

Using Deutsche Bank’s “Mapping the World’s Prices” report as a baseline, The Verge recently relayed how much the iPhone X will cost for those living outside of the U.S. In Brazil, for example, the entry-level iPhone X will likely set you back $1,468, a price which is markedly higher than the $999 price point even when you factor in sales tax. Other countries where the iPhone X will be priced higher include Poland and Italy. In the UK it’s priced at £999, which is about $1,335.

Historically, the countries where the iPhone tends to cost the most include Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, Hungary, Russia, and China. If you’re looking to get the iPhone X for as cheap as possible — and ‘cheap’ is a relative term here — your best bet is to buy it in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia or Canada. As a point of reference, you can check out this list of the most expensive and affordable countries where you can pick up last year’s iPhone 7.