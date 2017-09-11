We’re now just hours away from Apple’s hotly anticipated iPhone X announcement event, which takes place tomorrow morning at the brand new Apple campus in Cupertino, California. Expectations for the tenth-anniversary iPhone couldn’t be higher, since this will be the first iPhone to feature a new design since 2014 when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were first released. Of course, we’ve all seen the iPhone X’s new design 100 times by now, so we know exactly what it’s going to look like. We also know that it truly is a beautiful smartphone.

As sleek and gorgeous as Apple’s new iPhone X is, there’s also a problem with the company’s exciting new design: it’s mostly glass, which means it’s going to be the most fragile iPhone Apple has ever released. Remember, Samsung has been using a similar glass design for a while now, and its Galaxy phones are the most breakable smartphones of all time.

If you plan to pick up a new iPhone X, you’re absolutely going to need to protect it with a case. Lucky for you, leading smartphone accessory maker Lumion already has a full lineup of cases ready to cover your new iPhone. All of Lumion’s new cases are already available on Amazon, so you can order your favorites now and they’ll be ready for your new iPhone X as soon as it arrives once it’s released.

Lumion’s full iPhone X case collection can be found right here. Also, if you’d like to check out Lumion’s cases for the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models, you’ll find the company’s iPhone 8 case lineup here and all of its iPhone 8 Plus cases here. You can learn more about all of Lumion’s new cases below.

Osprey

Lumion’s Osprey case could very well be the best-designed card case that has ever been made. It features an ergonomic curved back that fits perfectly in your hand, and it’s not bulky at all. Despite how thin it is, Lumion managed to fit a hidden credit card slot with a patent pending semi-automatic sliding mechanism that give you quick access to up to 2 credit cards.

Key features:

Convenient Card Space: Carry up to 2 cards with you in the compartment

Secure Design: Cards stay hidden when not in use

Semi-Automatic Slide: Patent pending function allows quick-and-easy, intuitive access to your cards

Chinook

The Chinook case is also built to hold cards just like the Osprey, but it features a hi-tech rugged design that adds even more protection and stores up to five credit cards instead of two.

Key features:

Spacious Storage: Carry up to 5 items with your iPhone

Secure and Subtle: Keep your cards in one place and out of sight while you’re on-the-move

Raised Edges: TPU surrounds screen and cut-outs to protect exposed areas

Gardien

Lumion’s Gardien cases are sleek and slim, offering a beautiful design that has two different looks and textures on the back. It has a thermoplastic polyurethane body for lightweight construction, and a polycarbonate bumper for maximum protection.

Key features:

Shock-Absorbing: PC+TPU layers provide impact protection against daily drops

Protective UV Coating: Materials are layered with a protective coating for lasting color and quality

Raised Edges: TPU surrounds screen and cut-outs to protect exposed areas

Diamont

Everyone knows that the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus need protective cases, but not everyone wants to cover up Apple’s hot new designs. If you include yourself in that category, the clear Diamont case is perfect for you. The back of the case is crystal clear, while the bumper around the edges comes in 3-4 different colors depending on your phone model.

Key features:

Pocket-Friendly: Single-layer build keeps a slim streamlined form

Protective UV Coating: Materials are layered with a protective coating for lasting color and quality

Raised Edges: TPU surrounds screen and cut-outs to protect exposed areas

Huey

The Huey is a slim, minimalist case designed exclusively for the iPhone X. It features a single-layer TPU build to protect against scratches while staying as slender as possible.

Key features:

Pocket-Friendly: Single-layer build keeps a slim streamlined form

Shock-Absorbing: TPU provides impact protection against daily drops

Lightweight Material: TPU is a pliable, resilient material that adds minimal bulk

Savant

Lumion’s Savant case for the iPhone X is a classic leather case that features a classy look and a traditional folding design. If you want to protect your iPhone X in style, the Savant is the way to go.

Key features: