Philips Hue just made it even easier to hook up every room with its futuristic bulbs

As far as lighting goes, there’s no denying that your every day off-the-shelf light bulb can get the job done. Still, who wants a boring ole’ light bulb when you can just as easily control the entire ambiance of a given room? If you’re at all interested in modernizing your living space with a futuristic lighting system that you can manipulate directly from your mobile device, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Phillips Hue.

The first line of Phillips Hue bulbs debuted in 2012, and the technology and value they offer have only improved with time. Earlier today, Phillips announced some exciting new enhancements coming to products under its connected lighting system umbrella. For starters, the Phillips Hue starter kits will now come with an additional bulb, offering users more bang for the buck. Even more enticing, though, is the introduction of two brand new light fixtures, a Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Suspension fixture — said to work great in kitchen areas — and a Phillips Hue White Ambiance. Note that the Cher Suspension fixture can be seen in the photo above.

Here’s the meat from Phillips’ press release:

Available in three versions – White and Color Ambiance ($199.99), White Ambiance ($149.99) and White ($99.99) – the starter kits now include four traditional A19 light bulbs and the Philips Hue bridge, which is needed to set up, customize and get the best connected lighting experience. Multi-packs of Philips Hue light bulbs are also available for consumers to extend that experience throughout their homes. Choose the right light to support any moment in the day, anywhere in your home

Your lighting should be designed around you, your home and your everyday life. Philips Hue gives unprecedented versatility, with the full spectrum of white and colored light at your disposal, so you can shape your space whatever your style and routine, make rooms feel spacious and comfortable, and set the mood and atmosphere for any occasion. Two new fixtures, integrated with the Philips Hue White Ambiance technology, will be available for purchase beginning October 2017. The Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Suspension fixture ($229.99, 3000 lumens) is perfect above a kitchen island or dining table, and the Philips Hue White Ambiance downlight ($34.99), available in 4” (700 lumens) and 5/6” (750 lumens), can replace recessed ceiling lights. Both are designed to give you the perfect shade of white light to support your different activities throughout the day, from helping you wake up and energize, concentrate, read, relax and go to sleep naturally, from a single light source. In addition, the highly anticipated Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance candle bulb ($49.99) will be available for purchase beginning October 2017. The smaller E12 base of the candle bulb, with a range of more than 16 million colors, is perfect for ceiling fans, chandeliers and decorative table lamps. The 40W-equivalent candle bulb has 450 lumens; it joins the current Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance range, which also includes the traditional A19 bulb, GU10 spot light and BR30 downlight. Control your lights your way – from your voice to your smart device Philips Hue provides the best voice-controlled lighting experience. Simply ask Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit with Siri and Google Assistant to turn your lights on or off, set the desired shade of white or colored light and much more – without lifting a finger.

You can check out the new Philips Hue products over here.