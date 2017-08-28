I played ‘Destiny 2’ on PC, and I regret every second of it

Today, the Destiny 2 beta finally rolled out for PC gamers, marking the very first time players have had the chance to play a Destiny title on their own gaming rigs. I’ve been a Destiny fan since the launch of the first game. I’ve waded through all the expansions, beat the raids, completed the Moments of Triumph, and sweated it out in Trials of Osiris. I’m also a PC gamer and have been waiting for this day to come for a long time, so naturally I dove into the beta to see just how much better the game is when it has some real power to play with. I regret it.

Having already played the Destiny 2 beta on PS4, I knew what to expect going into the PC version, at least in terms of content. There’s the story intro, one strike mission, and PVP to enjoy, and enjoy it I did.

After years and years of playing Destiny at 30 fps with a console-minded FOV, playing the Destiny 2 beta on PC has absolutely ruined me. Running at 100+ fps on an ultrawide monitor with 105 FOV and all the settings maxed out, Destiny 2 feel like a completely different game. It’s faster (obviously), the gunplay is cleaner and far more precise, and it plays like a dream.

With a mouse and keyboard you have the freedom to do things that you’d never dream of doing with a controller, like jumping in the middle of a half dozen enemies, knowing you can turn 180 degrees in a fraction of second. According to the Destiny mobile app, I’ve invested somewhere around 1,800 hours into the first game, but playing Destiny 2 on PC makes me feel like I’ve been living a lie.

So, what’s the problem?

The problem is that Destiny 2 comes out on September 6th… for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC players have to wait until (ugh) October 24th to start their own journeys.

This normally wouldn’t be a huge deal, especially since I had already decided that I’m going to play Destiny 2 on PS4 while I wait for the PC version to finally see the light of day. But now? Well, I’m not entirely sure how I’m going to go back to playing the game on console when I’ve seen what is truly possible. It’s like eating cheap hamburgers your entire life and then trying a perfectly grilled prime cut of beef. Sure, the burger isn’t bad, but you’ll just be thinking about what you’d rather have instead.

What I’m really trying to say here is that if you have any plans to play Destiny 2 on PS4 or Xbox One, it would probably be in your best interest to avoid the PC version, lest you realize just how amazing the Destiny experience can truly be.