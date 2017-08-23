Galaxy Note 8 specs: Everything you need to know

The Android phone you’ve been waiting all year long is finally here. Samsung cleaned up the Galaxy Note 7 mess and proved it can make a phone that’s safe to use with the Galaxy S8 that launched a few months ago. Now, it’s time for the bigger Galaxy S8 version to come out, the phone that sports a built-in S Pen stylus and a dual lens camera on top of all the Galaxy S8 design and features we’ve grown to love. They call it Galaxy Note 8, and everything you need to know about its specs can be found right here.

Here are the official specs of the Galaxy Note 8, and there are no surprises. We’re basically looking at a bigger Galaxy S8 that comes with a few extra software tricks in addition to the stylus and beefed up camera experience.

That said, the Galaxy Note 8 will probably be one of the best handsets of the year, and it’s definitely a great iPhone 8 alternative for Android fans:

Size: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 195g

6.3-inch Infinity Super AMOLED curved display with 2960 x 1440 resolution (521 PPI)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895 8895 processor, depending on market

6GB of LPDDR4 RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB storage depending on market

microSD support up to 256GB

dual camera: 12-megapixel Dual Pixel F/1.7 camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization and 12-megapixel F/2.4 camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization

8-megapixel F/1.7 front camera with autofocus

Iris scanner

Fingerprint sensor

Heart rate sensor

IP68 water and dust proof certification

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with dual band support

GPS, Glonass

USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging, wireless fast-charging, and battery saving modes

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung UX on top

New S Pen stylus

New Gear VR headset and controller accessories (bundled with pre-orders)

The Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-order on August 24th from a variety of carriers and other retailers, and the phone will hit store shelves on September 15th.