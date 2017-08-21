How to watch today’s solar eclipse live on any device

The opportunity to check out a total solar eclipse can be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, but not everyone will be in a position to actually stick their head outside for five minutes when it happens. Even if you’re going to be stuck inside during the rare celestial event, you can still enjoy it thanks to the magic of the internet.

As long as you have access to some kind of an internet-enabled device, you can catch full HD coverage of the eclipse thanks to NASA’s streaming prowess. The group will be streaming the eclipse as it happens across the United States, following its path from Oregon to South Carolina, and grabbing all of the best shots along the way. Here’s where to catch the live video:

NASA’s plan for its live stream obviously includes on-the-ground video feeds, but it will also be checking in with camera angles from 11 different spacecraft, over 50 high-altitude balloon teams set up for observations, and they’ll even be checking in with the crew of the International Space Station for their view of the event. Actually, watching NASA’s stream is starting to sound a whole lot better than just looking up at the sun on our own.

A total solar eclipse is actually a fairly regular event, occurring every year or two on average, but what makes spotting one so difficult is that it’s only visible within a very narrow band here on Earth. Many times, that band covers more ocean than dry land, but today’s eclipse slices right across the entire United States, making it a pretty special occurrence. The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible throughout a good chunk of the United States is in 2024, and prior to today, the most recent total solar eclipse to actually cross the US was way back in 1979.

Coverage of the eclipse will begin today (Monday, August 21st) at noon EDT, with the first shots of the actual eclipse beginning to roll in at around 1pm EDT. Wherever you are, be sure not to miss it, one way or another.