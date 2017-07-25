Hands-on video demos more than 20 new features in Apple’s latest iOS 11 beta

Apple on Monday released iOS 11 beta 4, which you can download and install on a supported iPhone, iPad Pro, or iPod touch right now, as long as you have access to a developer account or know how to trick your way into one. Apple should also release iOS 11 public beta 3 pretty soon, which is the easiest way to sign up for iOS betas if you’re not a developer.

So what’s new in iOS 11 beta 4? In addition to stability improvements and bug fixes, there are more than 20 new features in the latest beta release, as seen in the following video.

We already told you what’s new in iOS 11 beta 4, but 9to5Mac has a new video out that demos all the new features.

As you’ll easily see in the short clip below, the new release brings over several UI changes that you’ll notice right away. We have new animations and icons inside Control Center; new icons for apps including Contacts, Reminders, and Notes; new splash screens for apps including Photos and Notes; and swipe gestures in the Notifications screen.

iOS 11 beta 4 also brings over a relocated AirDrop menu, a new Touch ID UI for the lock screen, and a pull to refresh gesture inside the App Store. Additionally, the Settings app will now correctly display the capacity of a device, which will match what’s written on the box.

Check out all these iOS 11 beta 4 features in the following video.