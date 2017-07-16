How to watch tonight’s ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere for free

After waiting an excruciating three extra months, the seventh season of Game of Thrones is finally upon us. The first episode of the new season will air on HBO at 9:00 PM ET this Sunday, leaving us with just 13 episodes until the series reaches its conclusion. Needless to say, you’re going to have to watch the first episode if you want to stay in the loop, so here are a few ways to tune in without spending a dime.

The easiest way to watch Game of Thrones this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you decide to use, you should be able to watch the first few episodes.

Amazon gives Prime members the option to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99/month, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. Tack this trial on at the end of the HBO Now trial and you’re already five weeks into the season for free.

Similar to the Amazon offer, Hulu gives all of its subscribers the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99/month, but gives them the first month for free. If you’re already paying for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plan, or signed up for Hulu’s live TV offering, don’t pass this opportunity up.

Finally, for the students out there, over 70 colleges offer free access to HBO Go. Check and see if your college is on the list, and if it is, head over to HBOGO.com, choose Sign In in the upper-right corner and find your college at the bottom of the “All Providers” list. Some restrictions may apply, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to watch the entirety of Game of Thrones season 7 without lifting a finger.

Remember — there are only seven episodes in season 7, so if all of these methods don’t work, you could always suck it up and pay for a couple months of HBO Now. You know, if all else fails.