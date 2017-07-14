This massive Galaxy S8 deal is one of the best we’ve ever seen

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is one of the best flagship handsets of the year, and because it’s a few months old, it’s already ripe for some hot deals. Groupon has one offer that brings the Galaxy S8 into OnePlus 5 territory.

For a limited time, you can buy an unlocked Galaxy S8 (with GSM and CDMA support) for $574.99, or $150 off the regular price. The bigger Galaxy S8+ is also included in the promotion, and you can buy it for $674.99, instead of the regular $824.99. That’s right, you get the same $150 discount.

Groupon’s deal expires on July 18th, so you have some time to figure out whether you’re finally ready to buy Samsung’s hottest Android smartphone.

If you’re shopping for flagship handsets on a budget, this Groupon offer is definitely one to consider. There are three reasons why you should skip the Galaxy S8, and neither one is money-related. These are, in order of release dates, the Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, and Google Pixel 2. All these phones will be at least as expensive as the Galaxy S8 phones when they launch in the coming months.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be a super-sized Galaxy S8 with a few tricks up its sleeve, but the phone won’t be cheaper than Galaxy S8. The Pixel 2 phones will have Galaxy S8-like hardware and prices. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, will cost around $1,000 or maybe even more.