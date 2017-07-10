Google takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with hot Home deal

It’s almost Prime Day, which means you should get your Amazon Prime affairs to make sure you can take advantage of Amazon’s special offers. And while nobody else is ready to match Amazon’s monster summer sale, some of its rivals have come up with a few pre-Prime Day offers of their own. Google, unsurprisingly, is one of them.

Among the many Prime Day deals coming your way, you’re going to see plenty of Echo sales, as Amazon is looking to deploy its Alexa assistant in as many homes as possible, now that competition in this particular business starts heating up. With that in mind, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear that Google’s exclusive deal includes a Google Home smart speaker, which is Google’s response to Amazon’s Echo.

Google paired its intelligent speaker with the basic Chromecast streaming stick, and the bundle costs $99.99 over on eBay — Google’s offer is available directly from its official eBay account.

Purchased separately, Google Home and Chromecast cost $129 and $35, which means you’re saving $64 on the two. Even if you don’t really need a virtual assistant in your life right now, this is a fantastic offer that could help out with that Christmas shopping list this year.

Recent promos on either product discounted the Home all the way down to $99, while the cheapest Chromecast is $25 at some shops. However, Google’s bundle still gets you a better discount on the two product.