The latest Pokemon Go update hints at an upcoming anniversary event

As exciting as the past two weeks have been for Pokemon Go fans, the fun doesn’t stop with the Gym overhaul and the addition of Raid Battles. On Friday, a minor update made its way online, focused mostly on bug fixes. Considering how much content and how many new features were added to the game last week, it’s no surprise that Niantic would have a few bugs to iron out. But a data mine of the APK has revealed an interesting piece of code that should get trainers excited.

According to the sleuths over at The Silph Road subreddit, a new event type has appeared in the code of Pokemon Go. If you’ve been keeping up with the game, the name of the event shouldn’t surprise you:

“ONE_YEAR_ANNIVERSARY”

There was little doubt that Niantic was going to let the one-year anniversary come and go without holding an in-game event to celebrate, but now it looks like we finally have proof that an event is taking place. There’s no telling what exactly the event will entail, but we expect the developer to go all out in order to motivate the current players to keep playing and to bring lapsed players back on board.

Niantic could also use this opportunity to introduce a set of new Shiny Pokemon to the game, because Shiny Magikarp and Shiny Gyarados could really use some company. Pokemon Go originally launched on July 6th, 2016, so be on the lookout for an announcement in the coming days.