$129.99 gets you a brand new Motorola E4 beginning right now

Motorola unveiled its cheapest Android handsets of 2017 a few weeks ago, including the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, and you can buy yours beginning right now for as little as $129.99.

The Moto E4 is the first of the pair to launch in stores, and you’ll find it in Verizon shops starting Thursday. On June 30th, the phone will launch through a variety of additional retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Fry’s, Motorola.com and New Egg.

If you’re looking to score an even better deal on the Moto E4, then you’d better have a Amazon Prime subscription too. The Moto E4 will be available via Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phone program in the near future, although actual pricing isn’t available at this time.

Next month, Moto E4 will hit additional carriers and retailers including Boost Mobile, Sprint, Flash Wireless, Jet.com, Republic Wireless, Target, and Ting.

For $129.99, the Moto E4 gets you a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 8-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2,800 mAh removable battery. Sure, it doesn’t sound as exciting as a flagship Android handset, but there’s nothing else that even compares to the E4 at that price point in the US.

If you want more power and a fingerprint sensor, you can always wait for the Moto E4 Plus. The phone will hit stores this summer starting at $179.99.