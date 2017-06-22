Here’s everything new in iOS 11 beta 2

Apple’s second iOS 11 beta is already out, and you can download it on your iPhone or iPad regardless of whether you’re a developer or not. Just as expected, the new release brings us a bunch of new features, stability improvements, and UI changes, as Apple continues to polish this massive new iOS release. That means you shouldn’t expect game-changing features from this beta, but there are plenty of changes you should be aware of.

iOS 11 beta 2 brings a new lock screen animation, as well as some UI changes in the Control Center, Photos, and other apps. You can expect new icons, colors, and even menu changes to appear in various apps. Some of them will be more obvious than others, especially If you’ve already used iOS 11 beta 1 since Apple released it a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking of Control Center, you can now disable it in apps, so you don’t invoke it by accident while watching videos or playing games. More interestingly, the Do Not Disturb While Driving mode can be activated, and you can set it up manually, or have the iPhone detect that you’re driving. The Bluetooth toggle now mirrors the Wi-Fi toggle. Tapping on it will disconnect your device from other Bluetooth gadgets.

The Files app is also getting the one feature that we desperately need, the Save to Files Share Sheet option that’s required to actually save your files in the newly created file browsing app.

Safari in iOS 11 beta 2 offers you the option of turning on experimental features — just head to the Settings app to enable the ones you might be interested in.

In the following videos MacRumors goes through some of the features mentioned above, while YouTube channel iDeviceHelp compares iOS 11 beta 1 to iOS 11 beta 2:



