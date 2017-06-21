Lenovo doesn’t think the PC is dead just yet

Lenovo has some interesting plans for the PCs of the future, the company revealed during its Transform 2017 event earlier this week. That includes its popular ThinkPad line, which may see some serious transformations in the coming years.

Sure, the laptop in the image above is just a teaser, and Lenovo may never launch a device that’s looking like that. But the company did say that it’s working on everything shown in the teaser, including new screen technologies, advanced materials for its laptops, stylus and voice support, and always-on connectivity.

Some of these features, including stylus support and voice assistants, are already available on Windows laptops. As for always-on devices, Qualcomm recently announced that it’s working with Microsoft on laptops that will be powered by the same ARM-based platform found inside high-end smartphones this year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that comes with LTE support.

What’s more interesting in the slide above is the flexible display and the mention of advanced materials. But while the strange contraption in the image above may not become a real product anytime soon, Lenovo did confirm that it’s working on a special edition ThinkPad laptop to celebrate the line’s 25th anniversary.

The device will incorporate a few “throwback features,” combined with “the best and most powerful features of the ThinkPad today.” It’s unclear what that means, but don’t get too excited about a flexible touchscreen display as the one shown in the concept image above. The ThinkPad line turns 25 in October, PCMag reminds us, which is when this special edition model will debut.

The full video of Lenovo’s press event follows below, although the segment covering the special edition ThinkPad laptop is right at the end: