Google will help you Search for a job

Google wants to help you Search for a job. It may have seemed like one of the more boring Google I/O announcements last month, but Google’s new job listing feature may become a useful tool for both end users looking for a new job and companies that post want ads. Google is essentially making Search a jobs portal if you use the right keywords.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced that its Google for Jobs initiative is open for business for developers and site owners.

In the future, job seekers looking for specific jobs and locations on Search — “head of catering jobs in NYC” and “entry level jobs in DC” are examples Google offers — will get job listing previews. Each job can be expanded to display additional details about that job posting, Google says.

These results will get prominent placement in Search results, Google says, complete with “your logo, reviews, ratings, and job details.”

Google says site owners will get more motivated applicants this way. Users will be able to search for exactly the type of jobs they want directly in Google Search, and then interact with the results. Google also says that developers and site owners who push their listings via other sites including LinkedIn, Monster, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook are also eligible for the new Google for Jobs program. You can read more about Google’s jobs search product at this link.