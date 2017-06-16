This might be our first look at an official Galaxy Note 8 image

It’s apparently Galaxy Note 8 leak season, as Samsung is rumored to unveil its next flagship by early September at the latest. We’ve already seen a few images that allegedly show the Galaxy Note 8, but the following render might be our first look at an official marketing render of the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8 when it comes to overall design, although it’ll have a few key differences. The device will feature a dual lens camera on the back, and it’ll have an S Pen stylus inside.

However, the image above only shows the Infinity Display, so we can’t really tell you whether or not it’s genuine. The source of the leak is a person who goes by the handle “Ice Universe” on Weibo and Twitter, and he has posted many similar leaks in the past covering a wide range of devices. As for that “great” quote, that’s reportedly the internal codename of the Galaxy Note 8.

Just a few hours ago, he also posted this image that shows an alleged Galaxy Note 8 screen protector:

Getting back to the Galaxy Note 8 render, the device doesn’t seem to have any physical buttons on the sides, which certainly won’t be the case. Samsung fan site SamMobile believes it’s not a real press render. Instead, it could be a fan-made creation.

Whether this render is fake or not, the Galaxy Note 8 won’t really surprise us when it launches in a few months. The most exciting feature it could have delivered has already been denied by an official a few days ago: The Galaxy Note 8 may have a home button under the display like the Galaxy S8, but it won’t incorporate a fingerprint sensor, as previously rumored.