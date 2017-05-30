It sure looks a new MacBook Pro is coming next month

The MacBook Pro update that you were waiting for arrived last fall, complete with a brand new design, a new signature feature, and a complete lack of ports that you’d expect on a $1,800 computer. It wasn’t all you wanted, but it still became a massive success for Apple, according to various reports.

But if you haven’t bought one yet, then you might be better off not clicking that “buy” button just yet. WWDC 2017 is just around the corner, and it looks like the MacBook Pro is going to get a refresh already.

A variety of reports says that Apple’s developers conference will bring us a bunch of new products, including a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a Safari speaker, and MacBook updates across the board.

As usual, Apple would not reveal anything ahead of the main WWDC 2017 keynote, which is scheduled for June 5th, but we already have a sign that suggests the MacBook Pro is getting a refresh.

As of right now, you can’t order a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and expect to get it any sooner than June 5-7. That means Apple’s MacBook Pro stock has depleted, as new models are coming in. The 13-inch model is still in stock, as is the case of the older MacBooks Pro that Apple still sells.

The MacBook and MacBook Air are also both still in stock. But you’d probably be better off not ordering any new MacBook until after the June 5th keynote, which is when we’ll find out exactly what MacBooks Apple plans to refresh.