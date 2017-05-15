New rumor suggests the Galaxy Note 8 will be even better than the Galaxy S8

The Galaxy Note 8 will be one of the top Android handsets of the second half of the year, and the first rumors about the hotly anticipated new phone are already here. After a couple of recent reports said the handset will have a dual lens camera on the back, a brand new rumor seems to further reinforce that idea.

A Chinese Weibo user known for his mobile leaks posted a short message on the social network that mentions two supposedly confirmed Galaxy Note 8 details. According to this person, the phone will have a 6.3-inch display, which is awfully similar to what previous rumors claimed — early reports said the phone will feature a 6.4-inch Infinity display. The leaker also says the phone will feature a dual lens camera, which might be one of the highlights of the upcoming new Note handset.

The Galaxy S8 was also supposed to pack a dual lens camera, but that early design did not have a fingerprint sensor on the back next to the camera. Instead, Samsung wanted to place the sensor under the Galaxy S8 screen, reports have stated. The technology wasn’t ready for mass production at that time, however, and Samsung went with the current Galaxy S8 design instead, which features a single-lens rear camera and a fingerprint sensor placed right next to it.

If this leaker has access to accurate information, then it could mean Samsung is confident it can mass produce displays with embedded fingerprint sensors in time for the Galaxy Note 8’s launch. That’s also great news for the iPhone 8, which is supposed to be released around the same time. The iPhone 8 is also expected to have the fingerprint sensor placed under the screen, as we’ve all seen in numerous reports.