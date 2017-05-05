There’s a hidden Netflix page where you can request TV shows and movies

Netflix has a ton of new content set to arrive in May, including the brand new season of the hit Netflix original series Sense8, which was just released in its entirety on Friday. In fact, as we pointed out just a few days ago, Netflix has a slew of new original TV show seasons and movies set to be released this month, including new seasons of smash shit shows like Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and the show that changed the course of Netflix’s future, House of Cards.

Netflix has 29 new original shows and movies set to be released this month (you can see the full list right here), and that’s in addition to all of the content Netflix has lined up from other studios. Of course, none of that matters in the brief moments here and there when you search for something you really want to watch on Netflix, but your search comes up empty. It’s definitely aggravating, but guess what: There’s actually something you can do about it.

We’re pretty sure that Netflix has enough awesome new content to keep you busy this month. But sometimes there’s a particular show or movie you want to see, and nothing can quite scratch that itch until you see it. That’s when an empty Netflix search can really be annoying, but there actually is a way to be proactive.

Netflix has a page on its website that’s next to impossible to find unless you know where to look. Don’t worry though, because we’ll point you right to it.

Hidden deep in Netflix’s help documents and titled “Request TV shows or movies,” the page is used for exactly what its title suggests. When you come across a movie or TV show you want to watch but it’s nowhere to be found in Netflix’s library, you can use this page to submit a request asking Netflix to add it to the site’s catalog.

Now, it’s important to be realistic about what this page is and what it is not. In other words, don’t expect Netflix to run out and pay to license new content every time someone requests a show. But if enough people ask for something, there’s a very good chance that Netflix will investigate the cost involved with adding that show or movie to its library. In other words, if you really want to see something added to Netflix, you should probably launch a social media mini-campaign linking to that page and asking all of your friends and family to get involved.