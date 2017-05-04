Humanity needs to abandon Earth way sooner than you think, according to Stephen Hawking

While much of humanity concerns itself with saving the planet from the ravages mankind has inflicted upon it, one of the world’s brightest minds is already warning that we should actually be spending our time planning our ultimate escape. Stephen Hawking — the cosmologist, author, and physicist who holds more awards and honorary titles than should even be allowed — says that we have about 100 years until Earth is a big old pile of gross, and that if we don’t focus our efforts on colonizing other planets, namely Mars, humanity faces complete and total extinction.

Hawking’s warning that humans should start packing their bags comes as a result of the scientist’s belief that endless peril lies ahead thanks to overpopulation, climate change as a result of pollution, and even the threat of mankind building an AI or even a manmade virus capable of destroying us outright. Hawking has taken the stance that mankind is basically boned before, but his latest prediction is his most dire prediction yet.

In a new BBC documentary entitled Stephen Hawking: Expedition New Earth, the 75-year-old Hawking will attempt to prove that his theory isn’t as crazy as it seems. “Professor Stephen Hawking thinks the human species will have to populate a new planet within 100 years if it is to survive,” the BBC says. “With climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics and population growth, our own planet is increasingly precarious.” The documentary will be split into two 60-minute programs and will air on BBC Two before presumably finding its way to western television.