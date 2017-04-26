The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will go on sale in June for around $620

Korea will be one of the markets that will see a relaunch of the Galaxy Note 7 this year, a new report says. The Galaxy Note 7R, with R standing for refurbished, is supposed to be the safe version of the ill-fated 2016 flagship.

According to news portal ETNews three carriers in Korea will sell the Galaxy Note 7R at some point in late June. The phone will cost around 700,000 won or around $620 at launch, which is more than $200 cheaper than its original price. While it may seem expensive for a refurbished phone, we’ll have to remember the Galaxy Note 7 is still one of the best phones Samsung ever made, in spite of its short-lived fame last year.

The Galaxy Note 7R phone will have a 3,200 mAh battery, 300 mAh smaller than the original battery pack that equipped the Note 7.

Samsung apparently believes there’s a place for the Galaxy Note 7R in its lineup, and the report says that a June launch for the refurbished handset should not affect Galaxy S8 sales. On the other hand, it’s not like Samsung can afford not to sell the refurbished Note handset. Somehow, it has to dispose of all the Galaxy Note 7 units it piled up during the recall.

ETNews also says that the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be released at the end of August or early September, without elaborating on the matter.

Samsung already confirmed plans to resell the Galaxy Note 7, but the company did not announce any availability dates or pricing details.