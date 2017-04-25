This Doritos bag plays the entire ‘Guardians 2’ soundtrack because everything is an ad now

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5th, but if you just can’t wait to spend money on something Guardians 2 related, April 28th will afford you the opportunity you’re craving, along with some tortilla chips. In an interesting bit of cross-promotion, Doritos will be selling limited edition bags of its chips that include a high-tech bonus. Each bag will contain a built-in music player that comes pre-loaded with the entire Guardians 2 soundtrack. No, this isn’t a joke, the Doritos bag plays actual music.

Each bag’s retro-inspired “cassette deck” has a headphone jack, and once you plug it into your listening device of choice you’ll be treated to the following songs in their entirety:

“Flash Light” – Parliament

“Father and Son” – Yusuf / Cat Stevens

“Surrender” – Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” – Silver

“Come a Little Bit Closer” – Jay & the Americans

“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” – Looking Glass

“My Sweet Lord” – George Harrison

“Southern Nights” – Glen Campbell

“Bring It on Home to Me” – Sam Cooke

“The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac

“Lake Shore Drive” – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

“Fox on the Run” – Sweet

“Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra

“Guardians Inferno” – The Sneepers, David Hasselhoff It’s a pretty solid lineup, especially for a bag of tortilla chips, and just in case you were wondering, the bag can actually be plugged in and recharged so you can listen to the songs as many times as you want.