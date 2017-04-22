8 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

One more week flew by, which means we’ve got plenty of new trailers for you, including a few clips from a few new movies that deserve your attention. American Assassin, the new Kingsman movie, Wakefield, and The Little Hours are some of this week’s brand new film that you should be aware of. In addition to those, we’ve got fresh trailers for various other pictures that will launch in the near future.

American Assassin

We can never have too many movies about assassins, so here comes another one. Called American Assassin and set for a September 15th release date, this movie is about counterterrorism. And assassinations, of course. Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, and Sanaa Lathan star in this one.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Speaking of spy movies, here’s one title you’re surely going to appreciate, especially if you’ve already seen the first Kingsman film. Kingsman: The Golden Circle launches on September 29th, starring Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal. We’ve only got a very short teaser for now, but it’s still better than nothing.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales can’t come soon enough, at this point. We only have about a month to go until the new Pirates movie launches, so let’s enjoy a new TV spot for the film.

The Beguiled

It’s the Civil War, and a wounded Union soldier is saved by a bunch of young women living in a girls school in Virginia. That’s when problems start, as some of the women fall in love with the soldier. We’ve got a stellar cast — Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning — and a June 30th launch date for The Beguiled.

The Hero

Sam Elliott plays an aging actor who’s coping with life in The Hero. The comedy/drama launches on June 9th and also features Nick Offerman, Laura Prepon, and Krysten Ritter.

The Little Hours

Based on The Decameron, The Little Hours should be a hilarious comedy. We’ve got a young servant in the middle ages who seeks shelter at a convent full of nuns who aren’t exactly right in the head. We’ve got Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, Molly Shannon, Dave Franco, Nick Offerman, and John C. Reilly in this one.

The Mummy

Something just doesn’t sit right with Tom Cruise making a mummy movie. But it could very well be something else, and spawn a brand new franchise. After all, Russell Crowe plays Dr. Jekyll, and that can’t be just a coincidence. Let’s check out the international trailer for The Mummy — the movie has a June 9th release date.

Wakefield

The husband (Bryan Cranston) goes crazy after his nervous breakdown. He leaves his wife (Jennifer Garner), and he moves in an attic across the street. That’s what Wakefield is, and it’s probably brilliant. The film launches on May 19th.