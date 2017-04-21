TGIF: The Galaxy S8 is finally available in stores

April 21st isn’t just another Friday for smartphone users who live in certain markets. It’s the Friday when they’ll finally be able to use the phone they’ve already preordered, or test one in a store. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are finally available in four markets, including Canada, Korea, Puerto Rico and the US.

Samsung said in a press release the phone will continue rolling out to additional markets in the coming weeks, so if you’ve preordered the handset in other international markets, you still have to wait.

The Galaxy S8 was hardly the best secret in the universe. We knew practically everything about it well ahead of Samsung’s press event in late March. But that doesn’t mean the phone is any less exciting. The Galaxy S8 is by far Samsung’s best phone yet, and it’s probably the best new Android smartphone you can buy right now — check out our full Galaxy S8 review for an in-depth look at Samsung’s new smartphone.

Samsung has also released three new ads for the Galaxy S8, teasing its arrival. The ads are shorter than previous TV commercials, and they have no voiceover commentary. Instead, the ads seem to focus on the Infinity display, the phone’s edge-to-edge screen, as various scenes are playing in the background. “Unbox Your Phone” is the message shown at the end of each clip. And that seems only appropriate considering that thousands of people around the world will get to unbox the handset today.





