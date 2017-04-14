The OnePlus 5 looks like the real deal

The OnePlus 5 will be the successor of the OnePlus 3/3T, a leak indicated a few days ago, revealing some of the purported specs of the next flagship coming from the Chinese smartphone maker. There won’t be a OnePlus 4, the report said, because the number four is associated with bad luck in China. We definitely don’t want that, do we. But it looks like OnePlus is indeed going to release a OnePlus 5 this year, according to a new finding.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt discovered the OnePlus A5000 in a public listing at the MIIT, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The listing seems to list various technical details related to the phone’s frequencies.

Yep, that OnePlus A5000 is real. Guess this really is the OnePlus 5. (seen at MIIT, Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) pic.twitter.com/JMHfGK6D4s — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2017

The OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 have model numbers A3000, A3003, and A3010. The OnePlus. The OnePlus 2, meanwhile, has model numbers A2001, A2003, and A2005. Thus, it’s pretty clear that a OnePlus handset with model number A5000 can only be the OnePlus 5.

No other details are available about the upcoming OnePlus flagship at this point. But the earlier rumor did indicate the phone’s hardware will be on par or better than the Galaxy S8’s, and that it’ll have an all-screen design just like Samsung’s shiny new toy.

The OnePlus 5 should pack a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization and optical zoom, and a 3,000 mAh battery, if the rumor pans out.

OnePlus is yet to make any public announcements. But I’d stay away of the OnePlus 3T if I were you, as the OnePlus 5 will probably hit stores soon.