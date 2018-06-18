Elon Musk claims a rogue employee is trying to sabotage Tesla’s production line

Tesla is certainly no stranger to controversy, but a recent story regarding sabotage by a rogue employee is bizarre by any measure. According to a report from CNBC, Elon Musk late last night fired off an email to employees which claims that there’s a saboteur trying to wreak havoc at the company’s Fremont plant in California.

According to Musk, the employee in question “conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations,” and his changes “included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties.”

The report about a saboteur inside Tesla’s ranks came shortly after a separate CNBC report about fire at Telsa’s plant. In that email, Musk says that a fire occured on Tesla’s production line, and although he doesn’t directly say sabotage was responsible, he does ask employees to “be on the alert for anything that’s not in the best interests of our company.”

Commenting on the matter, a Tesla spokesperson said: “Last night, there was smoldering in an air filter in the welding area of the body line. The smoldering was extinguished in a matter of seconds. There were no injuries or significant equipment damage, and production is back online.”

Musk’s full email can be viewed below: