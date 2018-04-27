Here are all the best new features in Microsoft’s Windows 10 April 2018 Update

It’s that time of the year, Windows fans, when Microsoft releases a brand new Windows 10 update. Dubbed Windows 10 April 2018 Update — I agree, it’s pretty dull and unnecessarily long — the latest release brings a bunch of new features to Windows 10 computers that mostly focus on getting you more free time. The update, which was previously called the Spring Creators Update, will be available to download this coming Monday at the earliest.

The update was supposed to arrive in early April, but Microsoft had to delay the launch. On Monday you’ll have to manually upgrade your system, so you won’t be surprised by an automatic upgrade. The update will be rolled out more broadly beginning on May 8th, at which point your computer might download it automatically.

So what’s Windows 10 April 2018 Update all about? Microsoft says in its announcement that it’s all about time:

With Windows 10, we’ve focused on delivering the most modern and most secure operating system. Since its initial launch, we delivered two updates with features designed to enable the creator in each of us. With our latest major release – the Windows 10 April 2018 Update – we want to give you back some of your greatest currency, your time. Our hope is that you’ll have more time to do what matters most to you – create, play, work or simply do what you love.

Microsoft wants to help you spend less time digging through your devices for data with the help of Timeline, a chronicle of everything that’s been happening in your life, digitally speaking, over the past 30 days.

Focus Assist, meanwhile, is a feature that’s meant to remove all the social media nuisances that are messing with your productivity, hence the name. Rather than being interrupted every few minutes by notifications and updates, Focus Assist is supposed to let you dive right into work.

Microsoft Edge is also getting new features that’ll supposedly help you with time management. We’re looking at enhanced full-screen support, autofill for fast shopping experiences, and a clutter-free printing option. A built-in Grammar Tools button will also be there to offer you handy grammar tips.

Improved voice support is the last major feature in the April 2018 Update that Microsoft choose to showcase in its announcement. First of all, you’re getting a new Dictation mode that lets you write with the help of your voice. On top of that, you’ll be able to control a slew of smart devices in your home via voice.