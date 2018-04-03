Will the Galaxy Note 9 get a brand new processor?

A recent report said the Galaxy Note 9 might be launched as soon as July, as Samsung is looking to make up for low Galaxy S9 sales, but also to beat Apple to market with new smartphones this fall. Whether or not that’s the case, what’s certain is that Galaxy Note 9 leaks are already starting to flow. A brand new report seems to indicate that the Galaxy Note 9 will get a processor upgrade, which would be an interesting move for Samsung. In recent years, Note series phones have launched with specs that are almost identical to their Galaxy S predecessors.

As is customary for the Galaxy S and Note lines, Samsung is expected to make use of the latest Snapdragon and Exynos chips for the new Galaxy Note 9 model. That usually means that the same-year Galaxy S and Note phones share the same Snapdragon and Exynos chips. But this year’s Galaxy Note 9 might have a better processor than the Galaxy S9 when it comes to Samsung’s Exynos chip.

According to the tweet above, there’s an Exynos 9820 chip in the works at Samsung, which seems to be a new version of the Exynos 9810. Earlier reports did say that Samsung will significantly bump its neural engine processor for the Galaxy Note 9, and that might explain the new Exynos 9820.

Given that there’s no new version of the Snapdragon 845 platform,and we don’t expect one from Qualcomm, the Exynos 9820 should offer the same performance as the Snapdragon 845 flagship so that both Galaxy Note 9 models deliver a similar user experience.

On paper, the Exynos 9810 in the Galaxy S9 is much faster than the Snapdragon 845, and scores are closing in on Apple’s A11 Bionic. In real-life speed tests, the Exynos 9810 is actually faster than the A11 Bionic, but the Snapdragon 845 does overall better than Samsung’s newest mobile chip. With all that in mind, there’s no telling what the Exynos 9820 will have to offer on top of the Exynos 9810, assuming that’s the processor Samsung will use in the global version of the Galaxy Note 9.