Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 deal gets you a $400 accessories bundle for $99

Remember how in previous years Samsung would give you plenty of free accessories as long as you preordered whatever Galaxy S or Note model was just launched? Well, the company did not throw in any freebies this year, choosing instead to offer buyers a trade-in deal worth up to $350 in credit towards a Galaxy S9 or S9+ purchase.

That promo didn’t help Samsung too much, according to reports. So the company is back to what it does best, throwing free stuff your way if you buy a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Well, it’s almost free…

Samsung will charge you just $99 for a Galaxy S9 accessories bundle worth $400, if you buy one of its latest flagship phones. The Ultimate Play Bundle includes a few accessories that may already be on your to-buy list, like the Gear IconX wireless headphones, the Gear VR controller, and the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand.

That’s the most expensive gift Samsung is throwing your way, but it still costs an extra $100 on top of the Galaxy S9’s price.

If you want cheaper “free” stuff from Samsung, you can go for the Power Bundle. Valued at $170, the bundle will costs you $49 and includes the wireless charger, a portable battery, and a car charger. You still have to purchase either the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ to qualify.

Whatever you choose, you should know that both deals are marked as “limited time,” so the sooner you order your Galaxy S9, the better. They’re valid as long as supplies last, but no longer than April 6th, 2018 — Samsung’s ToS says 2017, but that’s a typo. You should also note that these special deals can’t be combined with other Galaxy S9 promos.

Samsung is advertising two more Galaxy S9 deals on the same page, including a BOGO Galaxy S9 from Verizon, and 50% off with an eligible trade-in from T-Mobile. Samsung’s full terms and conditions for its current Galaxy S9 deals are available at this link.