Samsung has patched its buggy Android Oreo update, but it’s not all good news

Samsung needed a few months of testing before a finished version of its Android 8.0 Oreo update was ready for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. But despite the months of testing, the company had to halt the rollout just a few days after launch, leaving fans even more frustrated than before. But it looks like Samsung fixed the rebooting issues that prompted it to pull the hotly anticipated update shortly after releasing it, and the Oreo upgrade has now resumed — just not in the US.

Oreo is now available to download on Galaxy S8 devices in Germany, Galaxy Club reports. It’s likely that other international markets will follow in the coming days and weeks, with unlocked devices being the first to receive the new Android 8.0 build.

Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users who have already installed the previous “final” Oreo build only need to download a 530MB update that patches whatever problems the initial release caused. If you’re still on Nougat, then be ready to deal with a much larger download, so make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi and have plenty of battery life left before you start the upgrade process.

What’s really sad about the whole thing is the timing. Samsung is about to unveil the Galaxy S9, a phone that will run Android 8.0 when it hits stores in mid-March, but it’s yet to update previous flagship phones to Google’s latest Android version. Of course, it’s not all Samsung’s fault since carriers are also involved in Android updates deployment. But, after all these years of making Android phones, Samsung still apparently can’t handle issuing timely Android updates.

Oh and by the way, don’t forget that Android 9.0 will be unveiled in just a few short months! Samsung fans can look forward to getting their hands on it sometime in 2019.