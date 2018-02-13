Chris Rock’s first stand-up special in 10 years debuts tomorrow on Netflix

While some TV giants like HBO like mapping out their schedule months in advance, Netflix in recent months has shown an affinity for the element of surprise. In late 2017, for example, Netflix dropped word that it was releasing a brand new and completely unexpected Dave Chappelle special with just a few days notice. More recently, Netflix during the Super Bowl surprised everyone with a commercial announcing that the J.J. Abrams’ movie The Cloverfield Paradox would be available immediately after the game.

Earlier today, Netflix was at it again, this time announcing that Chris Rock’s latest stand-up special will become available on February 14th. While it was never a secret that Rock was working on a new stand-up special for Netflix, there was never any timeline as to when it might actually see the light of day. Alas, Rock’s new special — which is called Chris Rock: Tamborine — will mark Rock’s first special in more than 10 years.

Notably, Rock’s forthcoming special was directed by Bo Burnham who previously did an incredible directing job on Jerrod Carmichael’s recent HBO special. Rock has been busy touring all across the globe over the past few months, and the special itself was reportedly taped at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Netflix initially announced the news via a teaser tweet earlier today.

The teaser doesn’t really provide us with much of anything, but the mere fact that a new Chris Rock special is upon us is certainly enough to engender excitement amongst comedy fans.

Incidentally, Rock’s deal with Netflix calls for two stand-up specials, a deal that will reportedly net Rock approximately $40 million.