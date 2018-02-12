The first buy-one-get-one-free deal on the iPhone X is here

When the iPhone X first launched, it was difficult to get your hands on one, let alone two. High demand for the iPhone X meant that we didn’t see any deals on the phone at all in 2017, just as you’d expect for something that’s constantly sold out.

Fast-forward to 2018, and things are loosening up a little. T-Mobile and Verizon are offering excellent discounts on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and most top-tier Android phones. But even though you can get $700 a second iPhone X from either of those networks right now, no-one can match AT&T’s new deal.

Right now, AT&T is offering a genuine buy-one-get-one-free on the $999 iPhone X. Buy two devices on AT&T’s Next installment plan, which splits payments over 24 or 30 months, and you’ll get the second device for free (via bill credits).

It’s a deal that’s refreshingly absent most of the fine print that normally accompanies buy-one-get-one deals from wireless networks. You need to buy both phones on the installment plan, you have to have a data plan on both devices, and you have to activate one new line of service. Other than that, there’s no requirement that you be a new customer or trade in an older device, unlike some of the other carriers’ deals.

The full terms and conditions are below, and you can head to an AT&T store or the website here if you want to take advantage.