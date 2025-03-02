This robot made of pig gelatin biodegrades when it’s no longer useful

Robotic technology is advancing rapidly, and researchers are exploring new ways to make robots more functional and environmentally friendly. One breakthrough comes from scientists at Westlake University in China, who have developed a biodegradable soft robot made from pig gelatin and cotton-derived cellulose.

Unlike traditional robots, which are made from synthetic materials, this new approach naturally decomposes when no longer needed, reducing potential robotic waste. The researchers detailed their creation in a new study published in Science Advances.

This biodegradable soft robot is inspired by origami. Researchers used a folding pattern known as Kresling origami to create a flexible, modular structure, which allowed them to build a 240-millimeter-long robotic arm composed of four connected segments. Each section can bend and twist in different directions and is controlled by three internal threads that adjust using external motors. Beyond movement, the robot also features a built-in sensing mechanism.

But what is particularly fascinating about this biodegradable soft robot is that the pig gelatin used here is a sensor that changes electrical resistance whenever the arm bends. This allows the robot to track its position in real time and even functions as a joystick-like controller for other robotic systems.

One of the most exciting possibilities for this robot is its use in medical procedures. Because it is made from biodegradable materials, the robot could be inserted into the human body to perform surgery or drug delivery—then naturally break down and exit the body safely.

Beyond medicine, the robot could also be valuable in industrial applications, such as navigating tight spaces where rigid robots would struggle. Its soft structure allows it to interact safely with humans, making it ideal for collaborative robotic systems in workplaces.

With robots becoming increasingly common, concerns over robotic waste are only going to grow. Biodegradable soft robots like this—and the robot that melts into a puddle—can help curb waste quite a bit.