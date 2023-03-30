This rare footage of the world’s last remaining wild red wolves broke my heart

Red wolves used to roam freely from Texas to Pennsylvania. However, widespread hunting led to the death of many of the species. It became one of the first species protected by the Endangered Species Act in 1967. It’s a heartbreaking tale made even more so because a video of wild red wolves captured at a wildlife reserve is probably the only time many of us will see one of these beautiful animals.

As I noted above, conservationists tried to help revive the red world population several years ago. However, the revival of the species didn’t work as planned. Experts estimate that only 17 adult wild red wolves live, with eight found in North Carolina alone. While the video itself is mundane, the fact that these animals have been persecuted so intensely makes it gut-wrenching to watch.

The red wolf is yet another example of how humanity has gone too far in how it hunts down and destroys the animals that we share this planet with. Even more heartbreaking is the fact that many of the only wild red wolves remaining are housed inside refuges, where they can be protected from poachers.

In the video captured by a trail cam at North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, viewers get a good look at a wild red wolf as it looks around a section of forest. What’s most noticeable about the wolf is that its beautiful and wild appearance is broken by a red collar around its neck, which helps the refuge keep track of it and keep it safe.

Despite being one of the only wild red wolves alive, this beautiful creature isn’t allowed to roam the world as it used to. It’s another example of how destructive humanity can be to the other species that call Earth home. Hopefully, we can stop further destruction of the species before we find ourselves calling on biogenetic companies to revive it like they’re trying to revive the Tasmanian tiger.