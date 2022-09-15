If you had to name a probe for Uranus, what would you call it?

Uranus always seems to be the butt of the joke, but this icy planet is actually one that scientists hope to dive deeper into in the future. In fact, many are already pushing for more missions to probe Uranus and learn more about the planet. That’s why some folks, like the people behind Twitter account @ExploreIGO, are trying to push for missions by coming up with a Uranus probe name.

A planet by any other name

Image source: NASA, ESA, A. Simon, and M.H. Wong and A. Hsu

If we were talking about a mission to Venus or Mercury, we’d probably be looking at a slew of more serious names. But, because we’re talking about Uranus, asking the internet to come up with a probe name is about as silly as asking the internet to name a boat. As one might expect, the names ranged from silly to funny, and then to downright ridiculous. Let’s look at some of them.

Obviously, as you’d expect, many of the names proposed by the internet include some kind of joke. Names like Operation Butt Plug, Prostate Exam, and even A.N.U.S. (Advanced New Uranus Space Mission) appeared on the list. But, would NASA actually name a Uranus probe something so silly? It’s honestly unlikely.

The #icegiants community is insanely creative 😍 & hilarious 😂

Here are the two lists:

1. Seriously cool name suggestions for the #Uranus mission ⚪️🛰️ (so difficult to choose!)

2. Some of the best jokes people came up with 🍑

Which is your favorite from each list?#letsgoback pic.twitter.com/MupJ2WMqBz — Ice Giant Missions 🛰 (@ExploreIGO) September 12, 2022

But that didn’t stop people from suggesting them as the Uranus probe’s name. Other funny names for the new probe included Charmin, Deep Dive, and even P.O.O.P. (Planetary Orbital Observation Probe), and a classic, Seymore Butts.

As far as real names go, though, the list is a lot longer than you think. Folks recommended naming the Uranus probe things like Olympus, Odin, or even M.U.S.E. for Mission Uranus Science Expedition. Some names, like Lassel, Kuiper, and Earhart, call for the Uranus probe to be named after iconic historical figures and astronomers.

No matter what name they settle on, though, probing Uranus is a high priority for scientists right now. And, if we can learn more about this unique planet, it could help us better understand the rest of our universe.