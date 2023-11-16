Re-experience NASA’s historic Artemis I mission

Last year, NASA made history once again by launching the first of its Artemis missions. The Artemis I mission saw the agency’s Orion spacecraft travel around the Moon after launching aboard a Space Launch System rocket. It was a momentous occasion, and NASA has created a new video that lets you relive the best moments of the iconic Artemis I mission right from your home.

The new video was first published this week and offers an insightful look into the launch and the events that took place after it. The video is available on NASA’s YouTube and showcases all of the jaw-dropping moments that the Orion spacecraft shared with us as it made its trip around the Moon before coming back to Earth.

The Artemis I mission was a huge success, showcasing that the Orion spacecraft was capable of surviving the journey as well as re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The mission took place over the course of 25 and a half days, with the Orion spacecraft completing two lunar flybys, coming as close as 80 miles from the lunar surface at one point.

After completing its mission, the Orion safely landed back on Earth on December 11. It landed in the Pacific Ocean, where NASA team members recovered the craft, thus completing the first Artemis mission successfully. NASA says that the completion of this mission proved that the agency is ready to go farther and faster than we have ever gone before.

While Artemis II is still in the works, the rest of the Artemis missions will eventually see NASA return human astronauts to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 50 years. It’s going to be a historic moment when that happens, and you can relive the excitement of the Artemis I mission through this video at any point.