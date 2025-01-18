Rats addicted to seized drugs took over a Houston police department’s evidence room

In a story that sounds more like the plot of a quirky crime drama than real life, drug-addicted rats have turned Houston’s police evidence storage into their personal stash house. These rodents have developed quite the taste for confiscated contraband, forcing city officials to rethink how they handle and store drugs.

The problem began in Houston’s downtown evidence locker, where 1.2 million pieces of evidence—including 400,000 pounds of marijuana and countless other illicit substances—are stored. Houston Mayor John Whitmire says, “The rats are the only ones enjoying it.”

It’s not just weed these whiskered fiends are after. Cocaine has also been on their menu, among other drugs. Peter Stout, president of the Houston Forensic Science Center, explained that this isn’t a uniquely Houston problem, either. These drug-addicted rats are also joined by other bugs and rodents.

Pill bottles containing various prescription drugs on a table. Image source: Eric Hood/Adobe

Attempts to exterminate the pests have been challenging. According to Stout, the rats’ newfound vice has made them tougher than your average rodent. To address the issue, Houston police have decided to speed up their evidence destruction process.

Previously, drugs collected before 2005 could be destroyed. Under the new protocol, evidence collected before 2015 and no longer needed for trials will be destroyed. This should hopefully help cut down on the amount of illicit materials these drug-addicted rats have to fight over.

A new senior attorney position has also been created to manage evidence more efficiently. This attorney will work alongside police to ensure evidence is disposed of promptly after a trial concludes.

Across the U.S., property rooms face similar challenges with pests attracted to long-stored contraband. Stout emphasized the need for better evidence management nationwide to prevent such problems. It seems driving rats isn’t the only thing we have to worry about when it comes to the rodent kingdom.

While the idea of drug-addicted rats might bring a chuckle to the room, it underscores serious issues with evidence storage and management. On the bright side, only one open case has been affected by the rodents’ antics so far.