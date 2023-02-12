Photos show bright green lasers shooting across the night sky above Hawaii

Bright green lasers shooting down from the sky in Hawaii left many baffled and confused. The lasers were recorded by the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera, which is attached to the Subaru telescope near the top of Mauna Kea. The lines appeared on January 28 as they flashed across the sky.

While the appearance of bright green lasers in the sky isn’t exactly an everyday occurrence, the event wasn’t alien in nature, either. According to representatives from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), whose camera was responsible for capturing the lasers on video, it was lights from a NASA satellite.

The lights, which appeared one by one across the sky in just under a second, are actually bright green lasers emitted b NASA’s ICESAT-2 satellite. This satellite was designed to track changes in Earth’s cryosphere and cloud cover caused by the ongoing fight against climate change.

The satellite has to fire bright lasers toward the Earth’s surface to gather those measurements. As such, the NAOJ says that the bright green lasers spotted in the sky over Hawaii were just a result of those lasers making their way toward the surface of our planet.

The satellite can fire up to 10,000 bright green laser pulses per second, allowing it to take advanced measurements of the cryosphere and cloud coverage mentioned earlier. Firing this many lasers is required to measure every 2.3 feet across the Earth’s surface, NASA explains on the ICESAT-2’s website.

You can view the video of the bright green lasers in the sky above to see the “digital rain” yourself. It’s quite a striking view, especially against the dark backdrop of the night sky. And, the use of these lasers is a reminder of how important it is to keep our sky’s light amount down as low as possible, as these measurements just wouldn’t be possible with a more polluted sky.

This isn’t the first time mysterious lights in the sky have left people scratching their heads, though they usually have a very terrestrial explanation.