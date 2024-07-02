How to watch 2 meteor showers dueling in the skies this month

Summer nights are some of the shortest of the year, and while that isn’t always great for stargazing, July isn’t lacking when it comes to skywatching events to look forward to. The full “Thunder Moon” is expected to rise on July 21, but even better than that, we’re expecting dueling meteor showers later this month.

The meteor showers we’re expecting to see in our skies this year are the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capircornids. The Southern Delta Aquarids are best seen from the southern tropics, and are expected to fly through the sky from July 18 to August 21.

The Alpha Capricornids, on the other hand, is seen well on either side of the equator and is expected to run from July 7 to August 15, the American Meteor Society says. Neither of these showers is especially bright on its own—however, they both peak at the same time, creating a unique “dueling meteor shower” experience.

Image source: Benedict / Adobe

This experience is expected to happen when both showers peak—when they’re most active. The Southern Delta Aquarids will peak on the night of July 29-30, and the Alpha Capricornids will peak on the night of July 30-31. Because they fall at the same time, though, their meteors tend to combine, creating a brighter experience around that time of the month.

Of course, this flurry of meteors in late July is just a taste of what the Perseids will bring in August. As the most popular meteor shower of the year, the Perseids often boast as many as 100 meteors per hour when it peaks. The Perseids were especially bright back in 2022 and 2023, and they’re expected to be just as beautiful this year, too.

So, if you’re looking for something to do later this month, head outside on the nights of July 29 and 30 to witness these beautiful dueling meteor showers and enjoy all that the July night sky has to offer.