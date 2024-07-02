Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta WWDC 2024 New on Netflix iPhone 16 iPadOS 18 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10 macOS 15 Prime Day 2024
Home Science News

How to watch 2 meteor showers dueling in the skies this month

By
Published Jul 2nd, 2024 5:20PM EDT
meteor shower in the night sky
Image: Mopic / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Summer nights are some of the shortest of the year, and while that isn’t always great for stargazing, July isn’t lacking when it comes to skywatching events to look forward to. The full “Thunder Moon” is expected to rise on July 21, but even better than that, we’re expecting dueling meteor showers later this month.

The meteor showers we’re expecting to see in our skies this year are the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capircornids. The Southern Delta Aquarids are best seen from the southern tropics, and are expected to fly through the sky from July 18 to August 21.

The Alpha Capricornids, on the other hand, is seen well on either side of the equator and is expected to run from July 7 to August 15, the American Meteor Society says. Neither of these showers is especially bright on its own—however, they both peak at the same time, creating a unique “dueling meteor shower” experience.

meteor shower, meteor flies through the skyImage source: Benedict / Adobe

This experience is expected to happen when both showers peak—when they’re most active. The Southern Delta Aquarids will peak on the night of July 29-30, and the Alpha Capricornids will peak on the night of July 30-31. Because they fall at the same time, though, their meteors tend to combine, creating a brighter experience around that time of the month.

Of course, this flurry of meteors in late July is just a taste of what the Perseids will bring in August. As the most popular meteor shower of the year, the Perseids often boast as many as 100 meteors per hour when it peaks. The Perseids were especially bright back in 2022 and 2023, and they’re expected to be just as beautiful this year, too.

So, if you’re looking for something to do later this month, head outside on the nights of July 29 and 30 to witness these beautiful dueling meteor showers and enjoy all that the July night sky has to offer.

Don’t Miss: Scientists are getting closer to proving the multiverse exists

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News

\