Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Ultra-versatile camera, great price

The budget a-series of Nothing Phones is going…pro? Nothing has typically offered a flagship phone (currently the Nothing Phone (2)), followed by an “a” variant that lowers the price and compromises on some features. But with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, that strategy has been adjusted. The new device sits alongside the Nothing Phone (3a) as a more premium model, with a new take on the Nothing Phone design, a better camera, and, of course, a higher price.

It certainly isn’t in a crowded spot in Nothing’s two-now-three-phone lineup. But, as a clear part of the 3a series, it also introduces some confusion, especially considering the fact that it offers many of the same features as the Nothing Phone (3a). So, is the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro the phone to beat at $459?

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Design

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro takes a fresh approach to design while still staying true to the brand’s signature look. It sports a larger, round camera module on the back with an unusual camera placement that sets it apart from most other phones. The classic Nothing Glyph interface is still here, with three LEDs surrounding the camera module. Plus, the phone keeps the signature transparent-looking back cover and matte frame, reinforcing its unique design language.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It definitely stands out visually, and that’s a good thing. Nothing continues to embrace its distinctive aesthetic, making sure its phones don’t blend in with the crowd. In hand, the 3a Pro feels quite premium, but the back does have a slightly plasticky feel, making it a little less sturdy than some competitors. It has an IP64 rating, which offers some protection, but it’s not the best you can get. I would have liked a higher level of water resistance.

A headline new addition is the Essential Key, a button placed on the side of the device. It’s designed to let you quickly capture and send content to Essential Space, an AI-powered feature unique to Nothing devices. When you press it, the device will take a screenshot of whatever you’re looking at and allow you to record voice memos, which it will transcribe. We’ll get into Essential Space a little later, though.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

At first, the Essential Key’s placement might feel a little awkward since it’s close to the power button, but after using it for a bit, it starts to feel natural. The power button sits just above it, and the volume buttons are on the left side, so once you get used to it, everything falls into place.

Generally speaking, I like the design of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. It retains Nothing’s unique approach, while changing things up a little compared to other Nothing devices.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Display

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro sports a 6.77-inch display with a 1080p resolution. While it’s not the sharpest panel out there, it still delivers enough detail for a solid viewing experience. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and animations, making interactions feel responsive and fluid.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The display is plenty bright, though, with a 3000-nit peak brightness. It’s more than bright enough for any situation, including in brighter outdoor environments. Overall, the screen looks good for this price range — maybe not mind-blowing, but definitely bright, smooth, and crisp enough for everyday use.

Under the display can be found a fingerprint sensor, which was responsive and accurate in my testing.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Performance

Performance is one area where the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro makes a few compromises compared to true flagship devices. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which is more than capable for daily tasks and multitasking. Apps open quickly, and even gaming performance is relatively smooth, making the phone feel snappy.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, it doesn’t quite match the raw power of a high-end flagship processor, so over time, it may show signs of slowing down sooner. For now, it handles everything well, but long-term performance will depend on software optimizations and efficiency. That is starting to be more important than performance at launch, considering the fact that most modern smartphones are plenty powerful — and easily able to handle everything that can be thrown at them. Again though, you’re unlikely to notice much of a difference at launch.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Battery and charging

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro comes equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery, ensuring it easily lasts through a full day of use. On heavier usage days, I typically ended with around 20% battery left, while lighter days saw closer to 40%. While it’s unlikely to stretch into a full second day for most users, those who regularly charge overnight won’t have any issues with battery life.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Charging speeds are solid, with 50W wired charging allowing for relatively quick top-ups. However, a major downside is the lack of wireless charging, which is disappointing for a device at this price point. It’s a feature that I’ve come to rely on, and I almost exclusively charge wirelessly. Considering the fact that this is supposed to be a “Pro” phone, I would have liked to see wireless charging, even if it wasn’t the modern Qi2 standard.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Camera

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro features a versatile triple-camera system. The main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and supports a 2x crop for lossless zoom. Alongside it, there’s a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Even better is the fact that with the 50-megapixel sensor, the telephoto camera is able to hit 6x lossless zoom, by combining the 3x lens with a sensor crop. That’s pretty cool for a phone this cheap.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

For a phone in this price range, the camera quality is impressive. In good lighting, photos come out detailed and vibrant, capturing a pleasing level of contrast and dynamic range. The 6x zoom feature also delivers solid results, retaining sharpness and detail. However, beyond that, image quality drops off quickly, as the phone lacks the advanced processing found in some competing devices to clean up digital zoom artifacts.

One of the standout aspects of the camera system is its versatility. The three lenses work well together, providing a relatively consistent experience across different focal lengths. This makes the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro a reliable option for those who like to switch between standard, telephoto, and ultrawide shots without experiencing drastic shifts in image quality.

A unique feature is the phone’s approach to macro photography. Instead of using the ultrawide lens, it leverages the telephoto camera, resulting in more detailed close-up shots. The tradeoff is that you have to take these shots from a bit further away compared to traditional macro cameras.

Is the camera in the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro the best out there? No. At low levels of zoom and with good lighting, I prefer the shots taken by the iPhone 16e. But, the iPhone 16e only has one camera, and as a result, it simply can’t capture ultrawide images, and its zoomed shots start to fall apart. The camera on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is a whole lot more versatile than anything else at this price — even if the colors and the details aren’t as natural.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Software

Nothing’s software skin on Android sticks to the brand’s signature minimalism, which I really like. It feels clean, easy to navigate, and free from unnecessary clutter, plus it gets the monochrome design that Nothing has become known for. Unlike some other manufacturers, Nothing doesn’t go overboard with customizations, which makes for a smooth and intuitive experience. That said, there are a few extra software features that could prove useful, like some well-designed widgets and a Smart App Drawer that automatically organizes apps into folders, similar to what you’d find on an iPhone. I like it but not everyone will, so it’s nice you can enable or disable it as needed.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

One of the most unique software features is Essential Space, a dedicated hub for voice notes, screenshots, and other quick-access content. With the Essential Key on the side of the device, you can instantly record voice memos, which can then be transcribed and organized for easier searching. Additionally, photos can be analyzed using AI, allowing for smarter image searches down the line. While it’s a neat feature, I’m still unsure how often I would personally use it in day-to-day life.

Software updates are a bit of a letdown. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will receive three years of OS updates and three additional years of security patches. While this is decent, it doesn’t quite match what Google and Samsung offer, both of which provide six years of OS updates on their latest devices. Hopefully, Nothing will increase its commitment to operating system updates at some point in the near future.

Conclusions

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro stands out for its excellent value, offering impressive features at its price point. The camera system, particularly the inclusion of a telephoto lens, is a rare find at this price, providing users with more versatility than the competition. I wish it went that extra step further with things like wireless charging, but hopefully, the Phone (4a) Pro will.

In fact, for under $500, this is arguably the best phone available, especially for those who value a unique design, a capable camera setup, and a clean software experience. If you want a well-rounded smartphone without breaking the bank, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is a strong contender.

The competition

The Pixel 8a and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro are strong mid-range options with different strengths. The Pixel 8a excels in software support with seven years of updates and top-tier computational photography, while the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro offers a more versatile camera setup with a telephoto lens and a unique transparent design. The Pixel 8a’s Tensor G3 chip is more powerful overall, handling AI-driven features and image processing better, though it can be less efficient. If you want long-term support and superior photo processing, go for the Pixel 8a; if you prefer a distinctive design, brighter display, and a flexible camera system, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is the better pick.

If you aren’t tied to an operating system, the iPhone 16e is also worth considering. The iPhone 16e offers Apple’s signature polished software, excellent optimization, and a single-camera system that produces consistently great images, especially in good lighting. However, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has a more flexible camera setup, featuring ultrawide and telephoto lenses that the iPhone simply doesn’t have. While Apple’s A-series chip provides significantly better raw performance, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro delivers a more unique design and a higher refresh rate display. If you want sheer power and iOS integration, the iPhone 16e is the way to go, but if you prefer versatility in camera, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is a compelling alternative.

Should I buy the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro?

Yes. It’s arguably the most versatile phone under $500.