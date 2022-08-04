Mowbie beard trimmer review

I’ve never been someone who thought he could grow a good beard. It’s always something I had thought would look good but it would come in patchy and I wouldn’t commit to it. The neck beard would come in more ferociously than anywhere else. But recently I did let it grow and used beard shampoo and oil to try to get it to come fuller. I then realized I needed to find a trimmer that would help me get it to where I wanted to keep it. The Mowbie beard trimmer is one that I tried out.

Mowbie is a brand that is known for affordable grooming products for everyday use. Their products range from detail trimmers to body groomers to rotary shavers. But the beard trimmer made sense to try out because of my quest to grow (and tame) a beard. I grew a beard for a month and didn’t trim it other than a bit of cleanup on the neck.

I then was able to give Mowbie a try to shape my beard. Here’s how it went.

Mowbie Beard Trimmer Rating: 4 Stars The Mowbie Beard Trimmer offers multiple length settings and a sonic skin scrubber BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Easy length adjustments

Skin scrubber

Fast charging

Can be used wet or dry

Affordable Cons No good storage options

Length adjuster can move accidentally Available at Walmart $34.94 $24.97

Mowbie beard trimmer unboxing

Taking the Mowbie beard trimmer out of the box, you find only a few items. The trimmer itself comes with a trimming guide, a charging stand, a USB-C charging cable, and a cleaning brush. The cleaning brush has two sides, allowing you to go into the trimmer more easily to get rid of leftover hairs. You need to have your own 5-volt charging block to plug it into a wall outlet. Once you do plug it in, you can charge it quickly. It does not take long to charge up and the ambient LEDs on the side of the Mowbie illuminate green to let you know it’s charging.

When the battery is running low, the power button will turn red and the ambient LEDs will dim. But once you’ve charged up your beard trimmer, you’re ready to go. You can keep the charging stand on the sink top and store it there.

Adjusting the length

On the back of the trimmer, there is a trimming guide that will guide the trimmer more easily through your beard. You can adjust the built-in trimming guide between desired lengths. The longest option is 10mm, which my beard was nowhere near. So even though I attempted to use the trimmer with that length, nothing came off my face.

The adjusting portion has a small button that you press the top side of to move it to your desired length. It moves from 1mm to 10mm, allowing you to trim in increments of 2mm. You can also take the trimming guide off if you just want to utilize the blades or clean the back of the trimmer. The button is a bit too easy to press, especially when you’re in the middle of switching positions on your face. More than once, I accidentally changed the length while I was using it. So you just have to be mindful while you’re trimming.

Mowbie beard trimmer and skin scrubber

One of the absolute best features of the beard trimmer is the skin scrubber. It can be hard to give your face and skin a good cleaning when you have a beard. With the help of the skin scrubber, you can massage soap into your face and cleanse. I used some beard shampoo I had and worked that into my face before turning on the skin scrubber.

To turn it on, you need to press the power button on the beard trimmer twice. That starts the vibrations of the silicone scrubber on the bottom of the device seen above. You just move the scrubber along your skin and beard in circular motions to get a deep and comforting feeling for your skin. I did it multiple times over a few days and really enjoyed the feeling and felt like it was reaching the skin underneath my beard.

Trimming with the Mowbie beard trimmer

Before I used the Mowbie beard trimmer, my beard had some hairs that had grown longer than other ones. I set the beard trimmer to 7mm and pressed the power button once to start the blades. I went with the grain of the beard as well as against the grain to try and trim up my hair. The trimming guide is smooth and doesn’t feel rough as it’s gliding across your face.

7mm proved to be a bit too long, as I got some hairs trimmed down but ultimately not where I wanted them to be. I then switched the length to 5mm and was able to get a more uniform look across my beard. I had to go over a few spots a few times to get the proper trimming, but I’d rather have to do that than have too much hair come off in one fell swoop.

The next time I shaved, I chose to do 3mm. That’s the length that I found I really liked the look of my facial hair. Trimming up my mustache even worked relatively well. I also wet my facial hair this time to see if it would work well and it did. The Mowbie beard trimmer can be used for wet or dry shaving. Here is a look at my beard after a 3mm trim. You may not notice a huge difference in the photo, but it is definitely more put together in person.

Cleaning and storing

Cleaning the Mowbie beard trimmer is incredibly simple. To clear the hairs off, you can use either side of the cleaning brush. Taking off the trimming guide allows you to get all of the stubborn hairs stuck behind there. The trimmer is waterproof, so you can just rinse it under water. Shaking the excess water off gets you ready to use it again.

Storing it in the stand is easy and allows you to just keep it on a sink top. But if you don’t want to keep it out all the time, there isn’t a carrying case that it comes with. So you will need to find a place to keep the trimmer, stand, brush, and cord.

Conclusions

The Mowbie beard trimmer is affordable (retails for $34.94 at Walmart) and easy to use. It’s so simple to clean and the length adjustment is a breeze. The skin scrubber adds another great feature to a good machine. It charges fast, making it good to use on the go.

The competition

Priced similarly, the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is meant to help trim any length of facial hair. You can get efficient trimming on longer hairs and helps protect your face up close. You do need to replace the OneBlade blades every four months or so.

Should I buy the Mowbie beard trimmer?

Yes. It’s an efficient, affordable trimmer that also helps scrub your skin clean.