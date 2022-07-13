National French Fry Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap fries

As exciting as Amazon’s annual sales event is, Prime Day is not the only way to score great deals this week. Wednesday, July 13th also happens to be National French Fry Day. We don’t know anything about the origin of this holiday, but we do know that some of the biggest fast food chains in the US are participating. Scroll down to find out where you need to go to grab free or cheap fries to celebrate National French Fry Day.

National French Fry Day deals and freebies

Below, you’ll find all of the restaurants currently offering deals for National French Fry Day. Click on the name of any restaurant to visit its website.

Get a free order of large fries when you order through the McDonald’s app on Wednesday. No purchase is necessary to get free fries.

McDonald’s Free Fries Friday promotion is also still running, which allows customers to get free medium fries with any $1 minimum order in the app every Friday until 2023.

In an attempt to one-up the competition, Wendy’s is celebrating Fry Day all week long:

Monday, 7/11 : FREE Medium Fry with any Frosty® mobile order purchase

: FREE Medium Fry with any Frosty® mobile order purchase Tuesday, 7/12 : FREE Medium Fry with any Salad mobile order purchase

: FREE Medium Fry with any Salad mobile order purchase Wednesday, 7/13 : FREE Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase

: FREE Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase Thursday, 7/14 : FREE Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes (aka Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase

: FREE Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes (aka Breakfast FryDay) with any mobile order purchase Friday, 7/15: FREE Medium Fry with any size Fry mobile order purchase

Place an order through the Wendy’s mobile app today to get any size of fries you like.

Burger King Royal Perks members can get free Chicken Fries with any online order of $3 or more. You can sign up for a Royal Perks membership at BK.com. Royal Perks members can also get free fries of any size with a mobile order once a week for the rest of 2022.

If you’re a rewards member on the Checkers & Rally’s app, you’ll get a free Fry Lover’s XL on Wednesday, July 13th. You can also sign the chain’s petition to move Fry Day to Friday to get a coupon for a free order of medium fries as well.

Get free medium tater tots or fries with any in-app purchase on Wednesday.

Show this coupon to a White Castle team member to get free small fries with any purchase.

This could be you when you order fries tomorrow in the app. You’ll practically be bathing in fries 🤌 #NationalFryDay Get FREE* Natural Cut Fries every day for the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/VsAhq8ypqx — Hardee’s (@Hardees) July 13, 2022

Hardee’s My Rewards Members who make an in-app purchase on Wednesday that includes fries can get free fries with every order for the rest of the year. This offer can be redeemed once a day every day through December 31st, 2022.

Get two medium fries for $2 when you order from the Jack in the Box app.

Get free fries with your order when you use the code HAPPYFRYDAY at checkout.

From July 13th to 19th, you can get free skinny or fat fries at Fatburger with any purchase by mentioning the promotion or using the code FrenchFryDay22 online.

Del Yeah! Rewards members can get small or medium crinkle cut fries for $1 with any purchase from now through July 19th.