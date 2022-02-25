Best computer monitors in 2022

A great computer monitor can change how you interact with the digital world. A sub-par monitor won’t be the right size, may have a low resolution, and just won’t look as good as a monitor that fits your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best computer monitors.

Of course, everyone needs something a little different from a computer monitor. Some just want a decent-sized monitor that looks decent and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Some want an ultra-wide monitor that can fit more content. And, some want a curved monitor that will deliver as immersive of an experience as possible.

There are a number of things to consider when buying a monitor. For starters, you’ll want to think about the size of the monitor. Most computer monitors range from around 20 inches to around 35 inches. Along with the size, you’ll want to think about the aspect ratio. Ultrawide monitors, for example, have started becoming more popular over the last few years.

Then you’ll want to think about the resolution of the monitor. A higher resolution will look crisper, but will also cost a little more. Other things include refresh rate — or how many times per second the screen can change — and the number and type of ports on the back.

Without further ado, here are the best computer monitors out there in 2022.

Best computer monitor overall: Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung Odyssey G7 The Samsung Odyssey G7 is easily one of the best computer monitors out there, thanks to its vibrant colors, bright image, high resolution, and more. It supports many of the gaming features you would want, and is curved for an immersive experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Stunning design

240Hz refresh rate

Excellent HDR support

G-Sync and FreeSync support Cons Expensive

No USB-c Best Buy $799.99 $699.99 Newegg $769.99

If you’re looking for a high-end computer monitor and don’t mind spending some cash to get it, then the Samsung Odyssey G7 is an excellent way to go. This monitor may be a little pricey, but if you can pay the money, you’ll get an amazing experience overall.

One of the best things about this monitor is that it supports all kind of usage, including gaming. The monitor supports FreeSync and G-Sync, so you can game with it with as little input lag as possible. Not only that, but the monitor also supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1,440p resolution, which is pretty stellar — as most monitors max out at around 144Hz at that resolution. The monitor is available in two sizes: 27 inches and 32 inches.

So what are the downsides to the monitor? Well, apart from the fact that it’s a little expensive, the monitor doesn’t have a USB-C port for input, so you’ll have to stick with HDMI 2.0 port or DisplayPort. Most, however, should be perfectly happy with that.

Best gaming monitor: LG 27GN950-B

LG 27GN950-B Gaming Monitor The LG 27GN950-B gaming monitor offers FreeSync and G-Sync support, along with a high refresh rate and a low response time. In other words, it’s about as good as gaming monitors get. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros FreeSync and G-Sync

Low response time

Vibrant colors Cons Limited HDR support

Expensive Amazon $938.98 Best Buy $1,259 $1,096.98

If you’re a gamer that wants the best gaming experience possible, then the LG 27GN950-B is worth considering. Why? Well, it offers pretty much everything you would want in a gaming monitor.

This monitor offers a high resolution, coupled with a high refresh rate, and support for FreeSync and G-Sync. It’s LG’s first 4K Nano IPS gaming monitor with a 1ms response time, which is excellent. Basically, no matter what your gaming setup, you should be able to get the most out of your system. Note, you’ll probably want a high-end gaming setup to really take advantage of this monitor, especially if you want to game at 4K.

The image quality on this monitor is excellent too. Colors in general are bright and vibrant, with relatively deep black levels and good contrast. That’s despite the fact that it doesn’t quite offer the same HDR support as some other high-end monitors.

Best ultrawide monitor: LG 38WN95C-W

LG 38WN95C-W The LG 38WN95C-W may be expensive, but if you can afford to pay, you’ll get an immersive, high-resolution experience with little lag and vibrant colors. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Huge display

Curved

Thunderbolt port with power deliver Cons Expensive

Built with a lot of plastic Amazon $1,596.99 Walmart $1,596.99

Ultrawide monitors are excellent for productivity, es they offer a lot more space for multiple windows next to each other. I personally have an ultrawide monitor both at the office and at home — and I don’t plan on going back anytime soon. If you’re looking for an excellent ultrawide monitor that offers a great image, look no further than the LG 38WN95C-W.

The LG 38WN95C-W is expensive, but there are some trade-offs for paying that price. Notably, the monitor offers a huge 38-inch curved display, with a 1,440p resolution and a 1ms response time. In other words, this monitor should offer an extremely immersive overall experience. You’ll also get a Thunderbolt 3 port with USB-C and 94W power delivery, meaning that it can power your laptop.

So what are the downsides? Well, apart from the aforementioned cost, there’s also the fact that the monitor is largely built from plastic. If you don’t mind that, and can afford to pay, you’ll absolutely love what’s on offer here.

Best budget monitor: Acer R240HY Bidx

Acer R240HY Bidx The Acer R240HY Bidx isn’t anywhere near as good as some of the other options on this list, but it’s still more than good enough for most productivity, including editing documents, managing emails, and more. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Inexpensive

Solid design

Low input lag Cons HDMI only

Image quality is only fine Amazon $149.99

Want a solid monitor that doesn’t break the bank? In that case, it’s worth considering the Acer R240HY Bidx. This monitor won’t offer many of the features on offer by other options, but it still offers a decent image quality that should be good enough for productivity, gaming, and more.

The Acer R240HY Bidx has a 1,080p resolution, which isn’t huge, but should be enough for most productivity situations. It’s around 24-inches too, which again, isn’t huge — but big enough for most. Of course, the best thing about it has nothing to do with the specifications — it has to do with the fact that the monitor is far more affordable than most of the other options on this list, coming at around $150.

So what are the downsides? Well, basically, the monitor is worse in every way than the other options. It doesn’t offer a great image quality — but if all you’re using it for is editing documents and managing your emails, that may not matter all that much.

Best 4K computer monitor: Gigabyte M32U

Gigabyte M32U The Gigabyte M32U may be a little pricey, but it offers an excellent image quality with a range of features, including support for FreeSync. That’s not to mention the huge 4K resolution. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Good image quality

4K resolution

Lots of inputs

FreeSync Cons Expensive Amazon $799.99 $739.99 Newegg $799.99 $739.99

If the thing you care about most is a high resolution, then it’s worth going for a 4K monitor. In that case, we recommend the Gigabyte M32U, which is a high-end monitor with a ton of features — including a 4K resolution that should make for beautifully detailed, crisp images.

The monitor offers other advantages too. You’ll get two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with a DisplayPort — so there are options for inputs. You’ll also get three USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. And, the monitor supports FreeSync for the gamers out there. The display size is 31.5 inches, and the monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate.

So what are the downsides to this monitor? Well, the main one is that it’s pretty expensive, coming in at around $800 when it’s not on sale. The other issue is that the monitor doesn’t necessarily offer the best settings out of the box — so you may want to customize the settings a little.