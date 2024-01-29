We’ve all been expecting Call of Duty news ever since the Activision Blizzard acquisition, but I thought it was going to be pertaining to the next title’s announcement or confirmation (once and for all in the wild) that the franchise is remaining on PlayStation 5 and perhaps even coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Instead, our first big Call of Duty game news since Microsoft took over the studio has to do with a game that was never actually released. Josh H. (username mangafigurines on Twitter) posted a video on the social media platform that shows off Call of Duty: Future Warfare, a COD game that was originally supposed to come to the Xbox 360 but was later canceled.

The game, which was being developed by Tony Hawk and Guitar Hero studio Neversoft, was switched out for Call of Duty: Ghosts and never saw the light of day — until now. Not only does the video show off the main screen and the settings, but it also shows an entire mission called “Moonbase Assault.” You can check out the leaked game footage below:

As reported by Eurogamer, Neversoft developer Brian Bright confirmed that the footage was real, saying that “Neversoft pivoted from Guitar Hero to make a futuristic COD game. I believe this would have been in place of Ghosts, trying to remember. We had two to three campaign missions, and a bunch of [multiplayer] work done (I was lead MP on this) before cancellation.”

Someone then posted another video to YouTube showing off the entire mission, in case you wanted to know what happens at the end:

It’s not only nostalgic to watch footage from a canceled Xbox 360 game since I played religiously on that console when I was younger, but it’s a shame to know the game got canceled. After watching the video, I kind of wish this game got released because it actually looks good!

While we haven’t gotten any other big Call of Duty announcements at this time, Xbox did just host its Developer_Direct event two weeks ago where the company showed off game footage from Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Visions of Mana, Ara: History Untold, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

There’s also a chance that Xbox Cloud Gaming will finally get its own app on Apple’s App Store since the company just announced last week that the App Store will support all-in-one apps for game streaming services.

Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs. Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog. Apps will also be able to provide enhanced discovery opportunities for streaming games, mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins that are found within their apps.

With the new policy, Xbox could release a native app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream their games across their Apple devices. I really hope this happens because trying to stream through the Safari browser is, uh, not a great experience. Come on Xbox, let’s make it happen!