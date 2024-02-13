I’ve seen Game of Thrones. I’ve seen Stranger Things. And after watching the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming twisted fairy tale, I can’t help but feel that what the writer had in mind was to pit Eleven and Cersei Lannister in a duel to the death.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Damsel, its upcoming action drama starring Millie Bobby Brown. The new film, which will premiere on the streaming service on March 8th, tells the story of a princess who must save herself after being sacrificed to a dragon by an evil family.

You can check out the official trailer for Damsel below:

What is Damsel about?

Damsel tells the story of Elodie whose “traditional fairy tale as a princess whose happily ever after is brutally interrupted when her Prince Charming sacrifices her to a dragon.”

Damsel sees Brown as a dutiful, well, damsel, who agrees to marry a handsome prince — only to discover it was all a trap: The royal family recruits her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She’s then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, where she has to rely solely on her wits and will to survive. As Elodie fights alone in the bowels of the monster’s lair, she is the audience’s eyes and ears. “You feel that you are experiencing the journey of surviving and facing this creature with Elodie,” Fresnadillo says. “The emotional arc is so intense.”

In addition to Brown, the new film stars Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson. It is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, best known as the director of 28 Weeks Later. In a statement, Fresnadillo said “at the core, this is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult. Elodie doesn’t have any kind of support. It’s a real survival experience.”

Regarding the main character’s arc, Brown said that “she’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

Damsel will premiere on Netflix on March 8, 2024. If you want to watch the new film in the best quality possible when it debuts, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.