The next Nintendo Direct is tomorrow, but it’s not about the Switch 2

A week ahead of the Switch 2 presentation, Nintendo surprised us with the announcement of a separate Nintendo Direct scheduled for Thursday, March 27th. This Nintendo Direct will feature 30 minutes of updates about upcoming games for the original Nintendo Switch, but the stream won’t include any new information about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Rumors about another Nintendo Direct began spreading over the weekend, as multiple reliable sources claimed that they had heard a presentation was coming. They were then vindicated on Wednesday morning when Nintendo confirmed the event.

You can stream the event live on YouTube, and we’ve embedded the video below:

There’s always a transition period between console generations, so there was never any doubt that Nintendo would continue to support the Switch 1 following the launch of the Switch 2. With that in mind, we suspect this presentation will focus primarily on games that have already been revealed, such as Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

That said, Nintendo has confirmed that the vast majority of Switch games will be compatible with the Switch 2 as well. In other words, even if Nintendo does announce entirely new Switch games this Thursday, those games will be playable on Switch 2 as well.

If you are more interested in Nintendo’s next-gen plans, tune in to the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 presentation on April 2 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.