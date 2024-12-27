Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!
Home Entertainment Movies

The Batman Part 2 delayed another year to October 2027

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 27th, 2024 3:51PM EST
The Batman - Part II hits theaters in 2027.
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We’ll be waiting longer than expected to see what impact The Penguin has had on the Batman Universe. On Friday, Warner Bros. announced that The Batman Part 2 is being pushed back to October 1, 2027, marking the second major delay for the sequel.

Not long after The Batman hit theaters in 2022 and generated over $770 million, Warner Bros. was quick to confirm a sequel, with writer/director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson each set to return. That sequel was set to premiere on October 3, 2025, but following the Hollywood strikes, the studio decided to delay the movie to October 2, 2026.

It’s a blow for fans of the budding franchise, but it’s encouraging that Warner Bros. and DC are giving Reeves all the time he will need to make a worthwhile follow-up to his critically acclaimed take on the Caped Crusader. Reeves recently told Variety in an interview that the crew is “going to be shooting next year,” but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan.

The delay of The Batman Part 2 was just one part of a big shakeup for Warner Bros. this week. The October 2026 slot that the comic book movie previously occupied will be snagged by a new film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and star Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho’s new sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 (which also stars Robert Pattinson) will now open on March 7, 2025, swapping places with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which now bows on April 18, 2025. This will give Mickey 17 a longer run on IMAX screens.

Don’t Miss: New on Max & HBO: January 2025

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News