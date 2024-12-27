The Batman Part 2 delayed another year to October 2027

We’ll be waiting longer than expected to see what impact The Penguin has had on the Batman Universe. On Friday, Warner Bros. announced that The Batman Part 2 is being pushed back to October 1, 2027, marking the second major delay for the sequel.

Not long after The Batman hit theaters in 2022 and generated over $770 million, Warner Bros. was quick to confirm a sequel, with writer/director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson each set to return. That sequel was set to premiere on October 3, 2025, but following the Hollywood strikes, the studio decided to delay the movie to October 2, 2026.

It’s a blow for fans of the budding franchise, but it’s encouraging that Warner Bros. and DC are giving Reeves all the time he will need to make a worthwhile follow-up to his critically acclaimed take on the Caped Crusader. Reeves recently told Variety in an interview that the crew is “going to be shooting next year,” but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan.

The delay of The Batman Part 2 was just one part of a big shakeup for Warner Bros. this week. The October 2026 slot that the comic book movie previously occupied will be snagged by a new film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and star Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho’s new sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 (which also stars Robert Pattinson) will now open on March 7, 2025, swapping places with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which now bows on April 18, 2025. This will give Mickey 17 a longer run on IMAX screens.