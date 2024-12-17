Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse won’t release in 2025 after all

The latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) opened and promptly tanked at the box office quicker than I expected, proving, once again, that Sony can’t make good movies based on the massive Spider-Man universe of comics no matter how hard they try.

The only reason Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies work is that they’re part of something much larger, Marvel’s MCU, and Sony isn’t exactly alone at the helm.

While the likes of Venom, Morbius, Madam Web and Kraken have all failed to impress, there is one exception that sort of keeps the SSU ambitions alive. The Spider-Verse animated stories are simply amazing. They’re my favorite Spider-Man adventures Sony made to that, and I’m counting all the live-action versions.

It’s not just the story that’s good in the Spider-Verse movies; it’s the whole deal. The animation, the music, and the actors voicing those characters are all amazing. I could rewatch these movies any number of times, and I’d still have a great time.

That’s why I’m excited to see how Beyond the Spider-Verse concludes this Spider-Man story, and can’t wait to see it in theaters when it launches. It’s why I’m also thrilled to hear that the third part of the Spider-Verse franchise will not get a 2025 release date.

We heard recently that Spider-Verse: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still far off. Apparently, Sony didn’t even get to animating the movie, as they’ve restarted the script from scratch. Word on the street is that they don’t know how to end the adventure of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

I said at the time that I hoped Sony wouldn’t ruin the one good thing they have in the SSU and ensure Beyond the Spider-Verse is a great story, which would make the Spider-Verse franchise an amazing trilogy.

I also hope this version of Miles transitions to the MCU in the near future and that the Spider-Verse connects to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars movies. But regardless of any connections to the MCU, Beyond the Spider-Verse should be a great story on its own.

With Kraven out, Sony has two Spider-Man projects left, including Spider-Man 4 and Beyond the Spider-Verse. Given how bad the reception for all the SSU movies was, especially Krave, I’m thrilled to hear that Sony won’t give Beyond the Spider-Verse a 2025 release.

That’s according to Deadline’s in-depth look at the box office performance of the last weekend.

The report says that Sony is looking at a reset for the “non-Spider-Verse and non-Tom Holland Marvel properties,” following the fate of Kraven. Deadline also says the studio is “taking a lot of tender loving care with the next Spider-Verse animated movie.” That’s why Sony has no plans of releasing it during the 2025 release calendar.

My fear was that Sony would want to push Beyond the Spider-Verse to theaters as fast as possible. With Spider-Man 4 coming out in late 2026, there was always the risk of Sony looking to give Beyond the Spider-Verse a 2025 release. Considering these recent reports, that would have meant rushing through production, which is not what we want.

Again, the Spider-Verse movies work so well because of the mix between the story, animation, soundtrack, and talent. Mess up one of them, and you ruin the entire thing. And I hope Sony won’t rush through the animation process.

That said, Deadline doesn’t give us a release window for the third installment in the Spider-Verse saga. But I’m ready to wait until 2026 and beyond for this sequel.