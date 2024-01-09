I wasn’t expecting to wake up in the middle of CES to see a trailer for a new psychological thriller, but that appears to be what’s happening today and I am perfectly fine with it, especially when it stars two award-winning actresses.

Today, StudioCanal released the official trailer for Mothers’ Instinct, a new psychological thriller starring Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. The film, which explores the loss of a child and is adapted from the 2012 novel Mothers’ Instinct (Derrière la haine) by Barbara Abel, is coming soon to theaters. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date just yet.

You can check out the official trailer for Mothers’ Instinct below:

What is Mothers’ Instinct about?

Mothers’ Instinct follows the story of Alice and Céline, two best friends and neighbors whose relationship is slowly eroded into paranoia after the death of one of their children.

Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, Mothers’ Instinct is an unnerving psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbors, Alice and Céline, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, we follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love.

In addition to Hathaway and Chastain, the film also stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife, Dead Poet’s Society) and Anders Danielsen Lie (Oslo, August, The Worst Person in the World). It is directed by Benoit Delhomme, who is making their directional debut with the film.

Mothers' Instinct will premiere first in theaters, but we don't have a release date just yet.