Tesla faces new investigation into loss of steering control in Model 3 and Y

Ever have issues steering your Model 3 or Model Y? A government agency wants to know about it.

As reported by CNBC, Tesla is now under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States over reports of steering issues with the Model 3 and Model Y. According to the notice posted to the NHTSA website, the issue caused owners to lose control of steering while driving.

While some reported the loss of power steering, some said the steering would lock in place and that the car would only go forwards and backward — but never turn.

The federal vehicle safety regulator said in a notice posted to the agency’s website that it has received a dozen complaints from drivers who experienced steering problems in their Teslas, including one who said it had caused a crash. The probe, which the NHTSA called a “preliminary evaluation,” could affect up to an estimated 280,000 vehicles in the U.S.

This isn’t the only investigation that Tesla is facing right now into its vehicles. Earlier this year, the company also ended up under investigation over reports that the steering wheel was “falling off” the Model Y. In at least one report involving that investigation, an owner experienced the steering wheel partially disconnecting from the steering column.

@elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW @BLKMDL3 Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider #SafetyFirst #Fixit #TeslaModelY #help pic.twitter.com/4UMokFA2cv — Prerak & Neha Patel (@preneh24) January 30, 2023

The company is also still undergoing a recall of its Full Self-Driving Beta due to issues with the software causing “traveling or turning through certain intersections during a stale yellow traffic light” and other issues. Tesla actually paused installations of the FSD Beta while it fixed the issue, so anyone who hadn’t installed it yet would not get access to it.

Despite all that, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y continue to reign supreme as the most popular electric vehicles in many markets and, in some cases, the most popular car in the world.